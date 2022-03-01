Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan receives Special Envoy of Canada to EU and Europe Stéphane Dion

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Special Envoy of Canada to the European Union and Europe, Canada’s Ambassador to Germany Stéphane Dion.

During the meeting the Armenian PM said that Dion’s visit is a good occasion to discuss the Armenian-Canadian partnership agenda and attached importance to the fact that Canada shares the vision of Armenia’s reforms, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release.

“Armenia is committed to its democratic agenda and is grateful to Canada, the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for supporting our democracy,” PM Pashinyan said.

PM Pashinyan underscored that despite the difficulties after the 2020 war, the Armenian government is consistently advancing on the path of strengthening democratic institutions, and the assessments of reputed international organizations are a testament to this.

Stéphane Dion conveyed PM Trudeau’s warm greetings and underscored that he is visiting Armenia to discuss the prospects of the Armenia-Canada Strategic Dialogue.

“Canada is a resolute supporter of Armenia’s democratic agenda and is interested in implementing joint programs in Armenia,” Stéphane Dion said.

Issues relating to the strengthening of democracy in Armenia and in this context the expansion of the Armenian-Canadian partnership were discussed.

The Armenian Prime Minister offered the Canadian side to consider the opportunities of joint projects in Armenia in the areas of road construction, reservoir construction, renewable energy, green economy and educational infrastructures. Stéphane Dion found the proposals interesting and noted that he will present them to the Canadian Prime Minister and the government.

Views were exchanged around international and regional security issues. PM Pashinyan presented Armenia’s stance over the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, opening of the regional connection routes, and addressed the agreements reached as a result of the meetings mediated by international partners. PM Pashinyan noted that Armenia attaches importance to peace and stability in the region and expects the support of international partners in this process.

The PM and Stéphane Dion stressed the importance of democratic institutions in the context of handling security challenges. Pashinyan noted that Armenia is ready to actively work with Canada around the joint political, economic, cultural and humanitarian agenda and programs.

PM Pashinyan asked Stéphane Dion to relay his greetings and best wishes to his Canadian counterpart, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.