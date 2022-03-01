Germany calls on Russia to stop military actions and return to dialogue

YEREVAN, 1 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz called on the leadership of Russia to stop the military actions in Ukraine, ARMENPRESS reports, Scholz said at the joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg.



“I can’t miss the opportunity to call on Russia together with my counterpart to immediately stop all military actions, withdraw Russian forces and return to dialogue.” said Scholz.