China says regional security cannot be achieved through expanding military alliances

YEREVAN, 1 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Chinese government calls on Russia and Ukraine to resolve the situation through dialogue, ARMENPRESS reports Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, during the telephone conversation, Kuleba presented the situation after the first round of Russian-Ukrainian talks, noting that the cessation of hostilities is their priority, and official Kyiv wants to continue negotiations.

Wang Yi noted that China's position is open and transparent. The Chinese side stands for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. "Reacting to the current crisis, China calls on Ukraine and Russia to find a solution through negotiations and to support all constructive international efforts aimed at a political settlement of the issue”, reads the statement.

Wang Yi added that China is convinced that the security of one country cannot be at the expense of the security of other countries, and regional security cannot be achieved through expanding military alliances.