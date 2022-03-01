Ukraine is ready for negotiations, but considers the ultimatums unacceptable. Embassy of Ukraine in Armenia

YEREVAN, 1 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine is ready for real talks with Russia, but considers the ultimatums unacceptable, the representative of Ukraine in Armenia, Chargé d'Affaires Denis Avtonomov told ARMENPRESS, commenting on Kyiv’s expectations from the talks on the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

According to the Ukrainian diplomat, the talks are always useful and necessary, but the conditions that Russia, in the person of President Vladimir Putin and Russian diplomats, puts forward for the settlement of the issue are unacceptable for the Ukrainian side and are considered an ultimatum.

"Negotiations are always needed, but what the Russian President said to the French President yesterday, what the Russian Ambassador to the UN Nebenzya said, is an ultimatum. We are talking about "demilitarization", "denazification", Ukraine's neutral status, abandonment of plans to join the European Union and the NATO. I did not see any willingness of them to change that position. And our position is to stop the fire and withdraw the troops. After that we are presented with ultimatums, we have no choice but to fight. As a diplomat, I can assure you that the ultimatum - the talks are different things," said the Chargé d'Affaires of Ukraine.

To the question of ARMENPRESS in which case Ukraine will consider itself a winner or what will it consider a victory, Denis Avtonomov answered. "Complete liberation of Ukrainian territories, including Crimea and Donbass."