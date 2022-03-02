Blueprinting of Garden of Life commemorating Artsakh war victims to be completed in May

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The blueprinting works of the Garden of Life – a park dedicated to the victims of the Artsakh war – will be ready in May, according to Sirekan Ohanyan, the Director of the Yerevan Project' CJSC of Yerevan Municipality.

The park will be located in the Botanical Garden of Yerevan.

The Garden of Life will include a monument on the hill, for which a separate blueprint tender will be announced.

Construction works will also include renovation of the water supply infrastructures, including irrigation water.

A new entrance from the Tsarav Aghbyur Street is planned, and a parking lot for 200 cars.

The total blueprint area is 30 hectares.

“We will have a memory park with modern solutions, a park of life with the following content: life goes on, no one is forgotten. We will have a garden full of life,” Ohanyan added.

Interview by Anna Gziryan