LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-03-22
LONDON, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 March:
The price of aluminum up by 0.49% to $3464.00, copper price up by 0.03% to $9948.00, lead price up by 0.63% to $2408.00, nickel price up by 0.61% to $24900.00, tin price up by 1.44% to $45750.00, zinc price up by 1.36% to $3722.00, molybdenum price stood at $43750.00, cobalt price stood at $74000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
