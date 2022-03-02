Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 March

US closes its airspace for Russian flights

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The US authorities are closing the country’s airspace for Russian aircrafts, US President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address to the US Congress, reports TASS.

“Today I’m announcing that we are joining our allies and closing off the American airspace to all Russian flights”, he said as quoted by TASS.

 








