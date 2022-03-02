Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 March

Parliament holds confirmation hearing of Vahagn Khachaturyan as President of Armenia

Parliament holds confirmation hearing of Vahagn Khachaturyan as President of Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Parliament is holding a confirmation hearing for the candidacy of Vahagn Khachaturyan as President of Armenia.

Khachaturyan, the incumbent Minister of High Tech Industry, is nominated for the presidency by the ruling Civil Contract Party. Majority Leader Hayk Konjoryan presented Khachaturyan’s candidacy to lawmakers at today’s session.

The opposition blocs of parliament – Hayastan and Pativ Unem – refused to nominate their candidates and are boycotting the hearing and the subsequent vote.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]