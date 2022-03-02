Vahagn Khachaturyan assures he will really be the president of all citizens of Armenia if elected

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Candidate for President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan assures that if elected, he will be the President of all citizens of Armenia.

During the parliamentary debate over his candidacy, Arsen Torosyan from the Civil Contract faction said that a fake agenda has been generated. “Eventually, are you going to be only our president, or the president of all citizens of Armenia?”, he asked.

In response, Vahagn Khachaturyan said: “I am convinced that you do not want me to be only your president. Be convinced also that I don’t want me to be only your president. I ought to be the President of all citizens of Armenia by the Constitution. The President of Armenia is also an institute of solving national issues, and I am going to be like that, play that role. There is no obstacle for me in acting that role. Moreover, maybe you have chosen my candidacy taking into account this fact, I assume so. In any case, you have seen in me the person who can play that role. And for our separated public today, which is in a difficult socio-economic situation, it’s very important for the presidential institute, that is uniting, to work”.

He added that when that institute works, it will be revealed what major works he has to do. However, he noted that this institute cannot solve that problems alone if there is no cooperation with the parliament, the government, the society, political forces and NGOs. “I just believe and know that we can work only in this way”, he said.

Arsen Torosyan expressed confidence that Khachaturyan will really be the president of all citizens of Armenia, for which they have nominated his candidacy.