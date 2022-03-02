Candidate for President of Armenia presents his visions about economy development

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Candidate for President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan says reducing corruption, increasing competitiveness, developing high technological economy and expanding the regional cooperation are important for the development of the economy.

During the parliamentary debate over his candidacy, in response to the question what kind of an economic policy needs to be run for having a competitive state, Mr. Khachaturyan said it’s not a coincidence that when Armenia’s economic future was being discussed after the 2018 Velvet Revolution, he emphasized that only if the corruption decreases, competitiveness increases and alternative becomes more, that would be the best boost for the economic development.

“Now I repeat the same that corruption must decline, and competitiveness, alternatives must increase. These are the best tools that will contribute to Armenia’s economic development”, he said.

Talking about alternatives, he stressed that the country must think of alternatives.

“The problem is the following: we should have a high technological economy. We can understand everything under it. We have no alternative, we have lost the opportunity, which we had for becoming so, after the collapse of the Soviet Union. We have lost those technological, human, equipment potential which we had during the Soviet times. We must restore this. Our ministry was engaged with this work. There were some, very little achievements”, he said.

By saying alternatives, Khachaturyan means also expanding the regional cooperation, opening roads. “These are the alternatives, the opportunities which will open a big path for our economy’s development”, he added.