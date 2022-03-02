‘Our aspiration must be to achieve stability in region’ – candidate for President of Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. There will be economic successes, achievements in social life in Armenia only when the security systems work and when the public feels that the borders are protected, Candidate for President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan said in the Parliament.

Serving as the Minister of High Technological Industry, Mr. Khachaturyan said the security issue, raising the defense capabilities are priorities for Armenia, and those are issues that must be solved as soon as possible, he added.

“When we fell that we have stability, that there is an environment in the region that there will be no threat of war, the borders will be open. In other words, our aspiration must be to achieve stability in the region, and the best guarantee for that is to have security systems”, he said.