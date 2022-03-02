Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 March

Atom Janjughazyan elected Chairman of Audit Chamber

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Atom Janjughazyan was elected Chairman of the Audit Chamber.

70 lawmakers voted in favor of Janjughazyan’s candidacy.

 

 








