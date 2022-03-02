Second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks to take place later on March 2

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The new meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations will take place Wednesday evening in the same membership as before, Alexey Arestovich, advisor to the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said, TASS reported.

“The second round of talks with Russia will take place later on March 2, in the same membership as before”, he said, according to Hromadske TV.

According to TASS information, the new round will take place in Belovezhskaya Puscha in Belarus.

The first round of the Russia-Ukraine talks was held on February 28 in the Gomel region of Belarus.