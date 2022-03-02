Armenia’s Migration Service hasn’t received application for asylum from any citizen of Ukraine  

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. As of March 2, the Migration Service of Armenia hasn’t received an application for asylum from any citizen of Ukraine due to the ongoing military operations in that country, Deputy Head of the Migration Service Irina Davtyan said at a press conference in Armenpress.

“As of this moment, the Service has no application from the Ukrainian citizens. We also have no calls or letters connected with asylum application. The discussion of applications for asylum, providing asylum to foreign citizens and persons holding no citizenship is within the jurisdictions of our Service. Accordingly, if we have foreigners who will apply to the Service for that matter, we will discuss it properly and will make a relevant decision”, she said.