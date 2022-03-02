COVID-19: Armenia lifts indoor mask mandate

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian health authorities lifted on Wednesday the mandatory indoor face mask requirement citing a stable epidemiological situation in the country.

People will no longer have to wear face masks in enclosed public spaces, with the exception of medical facilities.

However, health authorities still recommend wearing face masks in enclosed spaces.

The regulation will come into force March 3.

In the last 14 days, 11,775 cases of COVID-19 were recorded, a 69% drop compared to the previous 14 days.