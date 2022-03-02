The discussion of the second meeting of the Armenian and Turkish special representatives was much more specific

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan positively assesses the second meeting of the Armenian and Turkish special representatives held in Geneva.

"I assess the second meeting of the representatives of Armenia and Turkey as positive. You can read everything in the statement made by the representatives. The parties reaffirmed that the process takes place without preconditions, that the end result of the process is the normalization of relations, and, of course, for us, the opening of the Armenia-Turkey border”, ARMENPRESS reports Mirzoyan as saying, answering the question of MP from “Civil Contract” Party Sargis Khandayan.

FM Mirzoyan mentioned that during the second meeting the discussion was much more specific than the during first meeting.

"At the same time, I think we all understand that it is difficult to expect very tangible results even from the second meeting, a process that must provide solutions to the problems of centuries and decades," Mirzoyan concluded.