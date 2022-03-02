Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-03-22

YEREVAN, 2 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 March, USD exchange rate up by 4.50 drams to 489.36 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.51 drams to 651.93 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.20 drams to 4.57 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.51 drams to 651.93 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 467.47 drams to 30239.38 drams. Silver price up by 8.09 drams to 387.67 drams.