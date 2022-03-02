German Chancellor rules out NATO intervention in the Russian-Ukrainian war

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rules out NATO intervention in the Russian-Ukrainian war, ARMENPRESS reports the German "Deutsche Welle" informs.

"We will not intervene militarily. In this situation, it would not be right," said the German Chancellor after meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister in Jerusalem.

Scholz stressed that the current situation is very dangerous, as one of the nuclear powers is involved in the conflict. According to the head of the German government, in the current situation, the West "has taken the right position between consistency and necessary caution”.