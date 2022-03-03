Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 March

Cabinet to appoint new governor of Syunik

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia will relieve Melikset Poghosyan from duties as Governor of Syunik and appoint Robert Ghukasyan as the new governor.

Ghukasyan is serving as Advisor to Prime Minister Pashinyan since 2019.

