Armenia presidential election: 2nd round of confirmation vote begins in parliament

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. The second round of the confirmation vote for Vahagn Khachaturyan as President of Armenia began in the Armenian parliament.

The secret voting started 11:30 and will last one hour.

Only 69 lawmakers participated in the first round of the confirmation vote of Vahagn Khachaturyan as President of Armenia on March 2. All 69 had voted in favor, but Khachaturyan needed at least 81 votes to pass the confirmation. Khachaturyan will only need 64 votes to be confirmed as president in the second round.

Khachaturyan, the High-Tech Industry Minister, is nominated for the presidency by the ruling Civil Contract Party.

The two opposition blocs – Hayastan and Pativ Unem – are boycotting the vote and haven’t nominated their candidates.