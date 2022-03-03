Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 March

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issues disinformation on border situation

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issues disinformation on border situation

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia is denying accusations from Azerbaijan on opening fire at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that in the evening of March 2 the Armenian Armed Forces units opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani military positions deployed at the north-eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is false,” the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.

It added that the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]