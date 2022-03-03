President-elect Vahagn Khachaturyan to be inaugurated in 10 days
YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. President-elect Vahagn Khachaturyan will be inaugurated at a special session in parliament in 10 days.
By law, the inauguration of the president who is elected in an early election takes place 10 days after the confirmation vote.
Khachaturyan passed the confirmation vote on March 3.
- 20:48 Argentina does not consider sanctions the right way to resolve the Ukraine conflict
- 20:38 Zelensky once again expresses readiness to negotiate with Putin
- 20:14 Macron invites Pashinyan to Paris on March 9 to participate in Armenian-French cooperation forum
- 19:45 State Department failed to comply with reporting requirements for reviewing U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan - Senator
- 19:04 The second round of talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations has kicked off
- 18:53 Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine to prevent bloodshed – Russian MFA
- 18:48 Russia expects talks with Ukraine will lead to peace in Donbas. Zakharova
- 17:57 Vladimir Putin congratulates newly elected President of Armenia
- 17:24 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-03-22
- 17:23 Asian Stocks - 03-03-22
- 17:08 Tariffs of gas, water and electricity won’t increase for socially vulnerable families, vows Deputy PM
- 16:38 President of Artsakh congratulates Vahagn Khachaturyan on election as President of Armenia
- 16:13 Civilian Ukrainian citizen of Armenian descent killed in Kherson
- 15:37 Armenia commences field works of Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway
- 14:13 Henrikh Mkhitaryan retires from Armenian National Football Team
- 13:51 ‘We all will be equal before the law’, President-elect of Armenia says
- 13:34 Pashinyan congratulates Vahagn Khachaturyan on election as President of Armenia
- 12:57 Vahagn Khachaturyan elected President of Armenia
- 11:53 Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issues disinformation on border situation
- 11:30 Armenia presidential election: 2nd round of confirmation vote begins in parliament
- 11:22 Pashinyan expects increase of effectiveness of Human Rights Defender’s activities as Kristinne Grigoryan takes office
- 11:21 Armenia reports 259 daily COVID-19 cases
- 11:00 Cabinet to appoint new governor of Syunik
- 10:55 Armenian PM congratulates Russian counterpart on birthday
