Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-03-22

YEREVAN, 3 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 March, USD exchange rate up by 7.12 drams to 496.48 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 7.21 drams to 550.40 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.31 drams to 4.26 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 12.36 drams to 664.29 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 543.72 drams to 30783.10 drams. Silver price up by 12.58 drams to 400.25 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.