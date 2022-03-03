Vladimir Putin congratulates newly elected President of Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory letter to Vahagn Khachaturyan on his election as President of the Republic of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports the Kremlin press service said.

"I am convinced that your activity in this high position will contribute to the further development of Russian-Armenian allied relations and the advancement of mutually beneficial Eurasian integration processes for the benefit of our brotherly peoples, for the benefit of regional security and stability," the Russian President said in his message.

On March 3, the National Assembly of Armenia elected Vahagn Khachaturyan President of the Republic of Armenia. 71 MPs took part in the second round of the presidential election, all of whom voted in favor.

In the first round of elections, Khachaturyan was not elected, 69 MPs voted for him, while 81 votes were needed. Thus, the second round of elections was held, in which 64 votes were enough to be elected.