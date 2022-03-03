The second round of talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations has kicked off

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. The second round of talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations has started, ARMENPRESS reports Mikhail Podolyak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, wrote on his Twitter page.

"We are starting to talk to the Russian representatives. The following issues are on the agenda: immediate ceasefire, humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from destroyed or bombed villages and towns," Podolyak wrote.