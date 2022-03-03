Macron invites Pashinyan to Paris on March 9 to participate in Armenian-French cooperation forum

YEREVAN, 3 MARCH, ARMENPESS. French President Emmanuel Macron invited Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Paris on March 9 to participate in the Armenian-French cooperation forum, ARMENPRESS was informed from the congratulatory message of the French President Emmanuel Macron, published by the French Embassy in Armenia, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenian-French diplomatic relations.

In his congratulatory message, the French President stressed that thanks to the close friendship between the French and Armenian peoples for centuries, the two countries have built over the past three decades a strong, diverse, promising future-oriented partnership.

"I am glad that our political, cultural and economic contacts continue to be further strengthened due to the adoption of the roadmap for economic cooperation, the provision of vaccine doses to assist Armenia in the fight against the epidemic crisis, as well as the recent establishment of the French Institute in Armenia.

Aimed at celebrating this day and realizing our common ambition, I wanted to organize a meeting on March 9 in Paris with the participation of the actors of the French-Armenian cooperation. This platform of dialogue, which aims to steadily guide to the future, will unite French and Armenian high-ranking officials, local governments, enterprises, associations, as well as many individuals from various walks of life. It will give an opportunity to all those who bring our cultural, scientific-economic relations to life, to outline long-term structural projects to promote the sustainable development and prosperity of Armenia, with a special emphasis on the youth of your country. I will be glad to receive you in Paris on this occasion to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries," the statement said.

The French President noted that Armenia can rely on the decisive mobilization of France, both bilaterally and within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ format, to achieve the adoption and implementation of de-escalation measures for the lasting settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

"You can be confident that France will be fully committed to strengthening our partnership in the coming years to meet the many challenges of the modern world. Please accept, Mr. Prime Minister, the assurances of my highest consideration," Macron said.