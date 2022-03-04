LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-03-22

LONDON, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 March:

The price of aluminum up by 3.75% to $3704.00, copper price up by 1.95% to $10420.00, lead price down by 0.41% to $2424.00, nickel price up by 6.19% to $27980.00, tin price up by 0.98% to $46300.00, zinc price up by 2.03% to $3973.00, molybdenum price stood at $44500.00, cobalt price up by 2.43% to $75800.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.