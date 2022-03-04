Parliament adopts ban on gambling advertisements

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament adopted at second reading the amendments to the Law on Advertising, banning all kinds of gambling advertisements, including advertisements of online casinos, casinos or bookmakers, with few exceptions.

The bill received 63 votes in favor and 24 abstentions.

Deputy Minister of Finance Armen Hayrapetyan said the restrictions return to those of 2020, when gambling ads were allowed only in 4 locations: on border checkpoints, at hotels of 4-star or higher, at the entrance or inside of their officers or on official websites of such companies.

Civil Contract Party MP Tsovinar Vardanyan reminded that this bill is one of the steps of their party’s promise to fight gambling addiction.