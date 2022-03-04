Ex-president Armen Sarkissian congratulates Vahagn Khachaturyan on election, offers support

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. Former President Armen Sarkissian congratulated Vahagn Khachaturyan on his election as 5th President of Armenia.

In a message to Khachaturyan released through his office, Sarkissian said: “Congratulations on your election to the high and responsible position of the President of the Republic. You are assuming office at an extremely difficult and responsible time for our country and nation, when numerous domestic and foreign problems require urgent solutions. Along with congratulations, I wish robust health to you, which is one of the most important preconditions for you to be able to successfully and decisively defend and advance the interests of our country and serve the Armenian state and people with dignity. Attaching importance to the safe and prosperous future of our homeland and people, I am ready to support you by serving my opportunities, experience, connections and potential for the benefit of a strong and stable statehood. Good luck and all the best to you.”

President-elect Khachaturyan will be inaugurated on March 13.