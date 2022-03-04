Minister of Finance of Armenia receives German Ambassador

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan received Ambassador of Germany to Armenia Viktor Richter, the ministry told Armenpress.

“The government of Germany closely follows the regional developments and is always ready within the EU and the OSCE Minsk Group to assist Armenia in the process of mitigating the negative impacts of crisis situations”, the Ambassador said in his remarks.

The Armenian Minister of Finance highly appreciated the financial, methodological and consulting support provided by Germany to Armenia, attaching great importance to the future and ongoing programs especially in infrastructure, agriculture and water economy.

During the meeting the sides reaffirmed constantly expanding the mutual partnership framework, expressing readiness to develop the Armenian-German ties and establish stable partnering relations.