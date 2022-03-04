Russian Chief Military Prosecutor arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan received Chief Military Prosecutor and Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Valeri Petrov and his delegation who arrived in Armenia as part of a regional visit, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Armenia said.

Artur Davtyan thanked for conducting this important visit at a difficult period for Russia. He valued the gradually deepening relations between the Armenian and Russian prosecution systems. He highlighted the personal contribution of his Russian counterpart Igor Krasnov to the initiative on solving the post-war humanitarian problems, the consistency of the Russian Prosecution to ensure information exchange formats and create an atmosphere of dialogue.

The Chief Military Prosecutor of Russia said the Offices of the Prosecutors General of Armenia and Russia are successfully cooperating both in bilateral and multilateral formats, for which the rich legal-contractual base, the common history and traditions are an important prerequisite.

The meeting sides also exchanged views about the protection of fundamental human rights, the impact of conflicts on crime tendencies.

Both sides highlighted the role of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh and the Russian armed forces’ units in Syunik province of Armenia in regional stability and reduction of tension. Artur Davtyan said the Russian troops deployed in Armenia and Artsakh, together with the Armenian Armed Forces and the Defense Army of Artsakh, are creating security guarantees for the Armenian population, ensuring the normal life especially in the settlements close to the line of contact.

The Prosecutor General of Armenia also told the guests that Azerbaijan is still refusing to implement its commitments assumed by the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement, particularly relating to the unconditional return of Armenian prisoners of war and other persons held, and continues the illegal criminal prosecutions and sham trials against the POWs and captured civilians. He also informed that numerous cases of ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani servicemen have been registered, which resulted in killings among servicemen and civilians, damage of property. The information package about these incidents has been transferred to the Russian side, with the hope that they will be discussed during the future communication with the Azerbaijani side.

The meeting sides agreed to continue the dialogue on all these issues.