Aircraft in Armenia named after soldier fallen at 2020 War

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. For the first time in Armenia, a plane has been named after an Armenian soldier, the Zvartnots International Airport said in a statement.

Armenia Airways aircompany has named one of its aircrafts (Boeing 737-300) after soldier Grigor Ghazaryan, fallen at the 2020 War.

 

Photos by Hetq








