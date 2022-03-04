Turkish citizen suspected of involvement in Dink's assassination arrested in Kyrgyzstan

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. Kyrgyz authorities have arrested a Turkish citizen suspected of involvement in the assassination of Hrant Dink, a well-known Istanbul-Armenian intellectual, journalist and founder and editor-in-chief of Agos newspaper, in Istanbul in 2007, ARMENPRESS reports the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan informs.

It is stated that during the operation against illegal migration, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Internal Affairs received information about the use of false documents by a Turkish citizen. Thus, on February 26, 2022, as a result of special operations, a Turkish citizen born in 1984, was detained in the capital with a fake passport and a driver's license.

During the investigation, it was found out that the detained foreign citizen is wanted by the law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Turkey. He is wanted in Istanbul on charges of involvement in the assassination of journalist Hrant Dink, as well as a number of other serious crimes, including involvement in organized crime.

A criminal case has been initiated on the articles of falsification of documents and illegal crossing of the state border of the Kyrgyz Republic. On February 28, a court ruled that he would be detained in Bishkek for at least two months.