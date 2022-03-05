Zelensky denies reports claiming he left Ukraine for Poland

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has stated that he continues to work at his office in the country’s capital of Kiev, TASS reports citing a video on Instagram, which presumably shows the presidential office.

“Reports come every other day that I have allegedly fled from Ukraine, from Kiev, from my office. I am here, and [Head of the Presidential Office] Andrey Borisovich [Yermak] is also here. No one has fled”, Zelensky stated in the video as quoted by TASS.

Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said earlier that Zelenksy had left Ukraine for Poland.