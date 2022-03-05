COVID-19: 218 new cases, 12 deaths in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. 218 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Armenia in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 421,226, the Ministry of Healthcare reported.

12 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total death toll to 8528.

3014 tests were conducted on March 4.

695 people recovered (total 405,688).

As of March 5, the number of active cases stands at 5384.