LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-03-22

LONDON, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 March:

The price of aluminum up by 3.13% to $3820.00, copper price up by 0.19% to $10440.00, lead price up by 0.74% to $2442.00, nickel price up by 2.57% to $28700.00, tin price up by 1.51% to $47000.00, zinc price up by 0.68% to $4000.00, molybdenum price stood at $44500.00, cobalt price stood at $75800.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.