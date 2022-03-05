Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 March

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Poland and Romania

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Poland and Romania next week, Reuters reports citing the statement of her office.

Harris’ visit is scheduled from March 9 to March 11, her office said.

The talks with the leaderships of Poland and Romania will focus on the situation in Ukraine.

 

 

 








