Defense Minister pays tribute to memory of Commander Vazgen Sargsyan in Yerablur Pantheon

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan, accompanied by the top officials of the ministry, visited today the Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of the National Hero of Armenia, Hero of Artsakh, Vazgen Sargsyan, the ministry said.

March 5 is the birthday of Commander Vazgen Sargsyan. He would have turned 63 today.

The Defense Minister and other officials laid flowers at the tombs of Vazgen Sargsyan and the servicemen fallen for the defense of the homeland.