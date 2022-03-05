Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine into parts - Kremlin spokesman

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine is not aimed at dividing Ukraine as Russia just seeks to ensure its own security, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sky News Arabia, reports TASS.

He pointed out that after the 2014 coup, Ukraine had fallen under the influence of Nazi ideas. “We want to see Ukraine demilitarized, we want to see Ukraine free of Nazi ideology”, Peskov noted. “Also we want to see that the neutral status of Ukraine is fixed in its Constitution and we want to have guarantees that weapons being able to change the security balance in Europe cannot be deployed to Ukraine”, he added as quoted by TASS.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that Russia did not seek to divide Ukraine into parts but only wanted to ensure its own national security.