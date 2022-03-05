Social Democrat Hunchakian Party congratulates Vahagn Khachaturyan on election as President of Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. The Central Board of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party addressed a congratulatory letter to Vahagn Khachaturyan on his election as President of Armenia.

“Dear Mr. Khachaturyan,

On behalf of the Central Board of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party, we congratulate you on your election to the high and responsible position of the President of the Republic of Armenia.

The stable and uninterrupted operation of the country’s state structures in this difficult period for the homeland and the entire humanity in general is strongly necessary. In this sense, we hope that you, as the head of state and guarantor of the Constitution, will invest your long-term state experience and skills for the stability and prosperity of Armenia.

The Hunchakian Party, committed to its historic mission and principles, continues unconditionally supporting the welfare of the homeland and the strengthening of its statehood.

Once again congratulations. We wish you strength, energy and success”, reads the congratulatory letter.