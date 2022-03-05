Georgia reports over 3000 daily COVID-19 cases
YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. 3033 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Georgia in the past 24 hours, the stopcov.ge reports.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia has reached 1 million 623 thousand 672.
The recoveries rose by 8118 in one day.
32 patients have died, bringing the death toll to 16,338.
