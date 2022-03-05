Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 March

PM Pashinyan pays tribute to memory of Commander Vazgen Sargsyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon on the occasion of the 63rd birthday of Commander Vazgen Sargsyan, the PM’s Office said.

Pashinyan laid flowers at the monument of Vazgen Sargsyan, paying tribute to his memory.








