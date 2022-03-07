All opportunities created for Armenian citizens to return to homeland via countries bordering Ukraine – MP

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Armenia from the ruling Civil Contract faction Eduard Aghajanyan assures that all opportunities are created for all Armenian citizens in Ukraine to return to homeland via the countries bordering Ukraine.

“I am in contact with the Armenian Ambassador in Ukraine, our Embassy is working actively with the representatives of our community in order to ensure their safety. With the support of the Embassy, the representatives of Armenian community have been relocated inside Ukraine”, he said at a parliamentary press briefing.

The Embassy of Armenia moved to Lviv as the Ukrainian capital Kiev is one of the points of the military operations.

“For any representative of our community, who wishes to leave, all opportunities have been created for returning to Armenia via the countries bordering Ukraine from the west. And our Embassy in Ukraine does everything for this process to take place as easy as possible”, the lawmaker said.

As for Armenians, who are citizens of Ukraine, have no Armenian citizenship, the MP stated that it’s impossible to have clear information about them, clear information is possible to have about the citizens of Armenia living in Ukraine.

He assured that all the problems and issues relating to all Armenian citizens living in Ukraine are being coordinated and solved through the Embassy. He added that all conditions exist in Armenia in order to provide respective support to those citizens who have suffered as a result of that process.