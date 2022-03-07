Armenian MPs comment on possibility of launch of CSTO mechanisms in context of Ukraine conflict

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. The mechanisms of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are operating when there is an attack on one of its member states, Member of Parliament of Armenia from the ruling Civil Contract faction Vahagn Alexanyan said at a press briefing today, asked whether Armenia has a position how it is going to act when the CSTO partner Russia proposes to apply the CSTO mechanisms, as it was in Kazakhstan’s case.

“It’s important to fix that the CSTO mechanisms work when one of its member states is attacked, but the transfer of the military operations to the territory of Russia, I don’t consider it possible at least at this moment”, he said.

In his turn MP Eduard Aghajanyan added that no such issue is being discussed at the moment. “If there is a concrete situation, I think the issue will be discussed based on the situation, based on the explanation”, he said.