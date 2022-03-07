On the occasion of March 8th, Karen Vardanyan donated 96 million AMD to mothers of many children in Syunik province
- 03.07-21:47 Armenian Ombudsman, Head of ICRC delegation discuss issues related to return of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan
- 03.07-20:45 The State Department believes that the supply of weapons to Kyiv may become more difficult in the coming days
- 03.07-19:45 Armenian MFA considers necessary simultaneous withdrawal of troops from the border and deployment of observation mission
- 03.07-19:00 Russian, Ukrainian delegations start third round of talks
- 03.07-18:24 Azerbaijan again violates ceasefire in Khramort direction in Artsakh
- 03.07-18:21 NSS Armenia exposes and neutralizes spy network
- 03.07-18:06 Artsakh sends 14 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine
- 03.07-17:08 PM Orban signs decree allowing deployment of NATO troops in western Hungary
- 03.07-14:46 Armenian FM to participate in Antalya Diplomacy Forum
- 03.07-14:34 URGENT: 1 Armenian serviceman killed, another wounded in Azerbaijani shooting attack at western border
- 03.07-13:54 Armenian deputy PM, German Ambassador discuss issues of bilateral interest
- 03.07-13:21 Russian delegation departs for Belarus for third round of talks with Ukraine
- 03.07-12:50 Azerbaijani military again spreads disinformation, warns Armenian Ministry of Defense
- 03.07-12:28 Signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan is among agenda priorities of Armenia – MFA spox
- 03.07-12:17 On the occasion of March 8th, Karen Vardanyan donated 96 million AMD to mothers of many children in Syunik province
- 03.07-11:47 Armenian MPs comment on possibility of launch of CSTO mechanisms in context of Ukraine conflict
- 03.07-11:23 All opportunities created for Armenian citizens to return to homeland via countries bordering Ukraine – MP
- 03.07-11:05 Coronavirus: 60 new cases, 12 deaths in Armenia
- 03.07-10:11 Russia opens humanitarian corridors, holds fire for civilian evacuation in Ukraine
