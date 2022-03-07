Azerbaijani military again spreads disinformation, warns Armenian Ministry of Defense

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense issued a new disinformation falsely accusing the Armenian military in opening fire at Azerbaijani military positions, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

“The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense is again spreading disinformation claiming that the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijani military positions deployed in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.