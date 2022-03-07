URGENT: 1 Armenian serviceman killed, another wounded in Azerbaijani shooting attack at western border

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. One Armenian serviceman was killed and another was wounded when the Azerbaijani military opened fire at Armenian military positions on March 7, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“On March 7, around 12:40, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened targeted fire in the direction of the Armenian military positions deployed at the western section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as a result of which two Armenian servicemen were wounded. One of them, a contractual serviceman of a military base of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Sergeant Hrach A. Manasaryan, died while being transported to a hospital. The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the grief of loss and expresses support to the family, friends and comrades of the fallen serviceman,” the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said, adding that the other wounded serviceman is in non-life threatening condition.