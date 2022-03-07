Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 March

Artsakh sends 14 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the Government of the Artsakh Republic, 14 tons of humanitarian aid was sent to the residents of the Kyiv and Zaporozhye region of Ukraine through the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh. ARMENPRESS reports referring to the information headquarters of Artsakh, the humanitarian aid is in the form of essential goods of local production.

 








