Artsakh sends 14 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine
YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the Government of the Artsakh Republic, 14 tons of humanitarian aid was sent to the residents of the Kyiv and Zaporozhye region of Ukraine through the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh. ARMENPRESS reports referring to the information headquarters of Artsakh, the humanitarian aid is in the form of essential goods of local production.
- 03.07-21:47 Armenian Ombudsman, Head of ICRC delegation discuss issues related to return of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan
- 03.07-20:45 The State Department believes that the supply of weapons to Kyiv may become more difficult in the coming days
- 03.07-19:45 Armenian MFA considers necessary simultaneous withdrawal of troops from the border and deployment of observation mission
- 03.07-19:00 Russian, Ukrainian delegations start third round of talks
- 03.07-18:24 Azerbaijan again violates ceasefire in Khramort direction in Artsakh
- 03.07-18:21 NSS Armenia exposes and neutralizes spy network
- 03.07-18:06 Artsakh sends 14 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine
- 03.07-17:08 PM Orban signs decree allowing deployment of NATO troops in western Hungary
- 03.07-14:46 Armenian FM to participate in Antalya Diplomacy Forum
- 03.07-14:34 URGENT: 1 Armenian serviceman killed, another wounded in Azerbaijani shooting attack at western border
- 03.07-13:54 Armenian deputy PM, German Ambassador discuss issues of bilateral interest
- 03.07-13:21 Russian delegation departs for Belarus for third round of talks with Ukraine
- 03.07-12:50 Azerbaijani military again spreads disinformation, warns Armenian Ministry of Defense
- 03.07-12:28 Signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan is among agenda priorities of Armenia – MFA spox
- 03.07-12:17 On the occasion of March 8th, Karen Vardanyan donated 96 million AMD to mothers of many children in Syunik province
- 03.07-11:47 Armenian MPs comment on possibility of launch of CSTO mechanisms in context of Ukraine conflict
- 03.07-11:23 All opportunities created for Armenian citizens to return to homeland via countries bordering Ukraine – MP
- 03.07-11:05 Coronavirus: 60 new cases, 12 deaths in Armenia
- 03.07-10:11 Russia opens humanitarian corridors, holds fire for civilian evacuation in Ukraine
- 03.05-17:00 Iranian companies to participate in construction of transit road in Armenia
- 03.05-16:24 Russian airline Aeroflot suspends all international flights, except those to Belarus
- 03.05-16:22 Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul arrives in Armenia
- 03.05-16:08 PM Pashinyan pays tribute to memory of Commander Vazgen Sargsyan
- 03.05-15:57 Armenian Ambassador presents details about situation in Ukraine and work of Embassy
- 03.05-14:36 Armenians in Ukraine actively involved in helping needy people
12:57, 03.03.2022
2225 views Vahagn Khachaturyan elected President of Armenia
21:33, 03.02.2022
2115 views Our hope is that diplomacy will be able to silence the artillery - Pashinyan on the events in Ukraine
17:37, 03.02.2022
2013 views The discussion of the second meeting of the Armenian and Turkish special representatives was much more specific
10:20, 03.01.2022
1982 views Three NATO countries to transfer 70 combat airplanes to Ukraine
17:00, 03.05.2022
1845 views Iranian companies to participate in construction of transit road in Armenia