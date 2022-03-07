Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 March

Azerbaijan again violates ceasefire in Khramort direction in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the direction of the cemetery in the village of Khramort in the Askeran region of Artsakh.

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh informed ARMENPRESS that no one from the Armenian side suffered as a result of the incident.








