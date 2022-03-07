Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 March

Russian, Ukrainian delegations start third round of talks

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. The delegations of the Russian Federation and Ukraine have started the third round of talks in Belovezhskaya Pushcha in Belarus, ARMENPRES reports, citing TASS, TASS, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Belarus informed.








